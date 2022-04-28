Judge won’t allow Blac Chyna to re-do her testimony as case moves to closing arguments

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna dated in 2016.AP

An LA judge nixed Blac Chyna’s bid to erase her testimony from last Thursday and do it over again.

Chyna was rattled after being shown her nude photo by a Kardashian-Jenner lawyer.

She left the courtroom in tears after seeing the photo, which was not shown to jurors.

Blac Chyna won’t get a testimony do-over, a Los Angeles judge has decided.

Chyna had asked to re-do her time on the stand from last Thursday, her second and final day of testimony in her trial seeking $100 million in damages from the Kardashian-Jenner family. The thumbs-down came Thursday morning, as lawyers for both sides prepared to begin their closing arguments before a Los Angeles jury.

In asking for the do-over, the former exotic dancer and current OnlyFans star said she’d been too upset to testify clearly last Thursday because Kardashian-Jenner lawyer Michael G. Rhodes had handed her a binder containing her own nude photo as she sat on the witness stand.

The graphic photo was one of the images that her one-time fiance, Rob Kardashian, had posted on his social media in 2017, after their relationship — and their reality show, “Rob & Chyna” — ended.

Rhodes had handed Chyna the binder in asking her about a restraining order she’d sought against Rob Kardashian after he posted them. The photo is evidence in Chyna’s upcoming trial against him, alleging he attacked her physically and with “revenge porn” during their relationship.

Chyna, whose birth name is Angela White, was visibly shaken when confronted on the stand with the photo, which was not shown to the jury.

“I see your decision on this motion,” Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, told LA Superior court Judge Gregory Alarcon on Thursday, after he nixed the do-over.

But, “I emphatically insisted that the naked photo not be presented to the plaintiff,” she told the judge.

When the judge suggested that both sides had agreed it could be used as an exhibit — just not shown to jurors — Ciani said she had never agreed to the “emotionally triggering” photos being shown to Chyna.

Each side has said that their closing statements should take about 45 minutes.

