Judge to toss Sarah Palin’s defamation suit against the New York Times

A Manhattan judge on Monday said he will toss out Sarah Palin’s libel lawsuit against the New York Times over an editorial that falsely linked her to a mass shooting — but he didn’t exactly side with the Gray Lady.

Manhattan federal court Judge Jed Rakoff said that even though the Times’ 2017 piece, headlined “America’s Lethal Politics,” was the product of “unfortunate editorializing,” Palin’s lawyers failed to provide evidence that the paper and former editorial page editor James Bennet acted with actual malice.

“I’m not altogether happy to have to make this decision on behalf of the defendant,” Rakoff said as jurors continued deliberating the case.

“I’m troubled by the fact that the erroneous edits made by Mr. Bennet reasonably could be read by many readers as an accusation that Ms. Palin’s PAC’s distribution of the cross hairs map was clearly and directly linked to the Loughner shooting … ”

The June 14, 2017 editorial was published the same day gunman Jared Lee Loughner opened fire on GOP members of Congress at a Northern Virginia baseball field – and sought to comment on gun control and heated political rhetoric in the US.

When editing the editorial, Bennet wrote in language about the 2011 deadly mass shooting that wounded Rep. Gabby Giffords.

In the paragraph, Bennet asserted there was a “clear” link between the massacre and “political incitement,” in part because of a map created by Sarah Palin’s political action committee.

“Before the shooting, Sarah Palin’s political action committee circulated a map of targeted electoral districts that put Ms. Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized cross hairs,” the editorial stated.

No link between politics and Loughner was ever established. The idea the map drawn up by Palin’s PAC was connected to the shooting was debunked years prior to the editorial.

Palin sued weeks after the piece was published — and the case went to trial this month. But as jurors deliberated for its second day Monday, Rakoff said Palin failed to meet the high standard of “actual malice.”

“The court finds that that standard has not been met,” Rakoff said.

The jurist said he plans on dismissing the complaint after the jury reaches a verdict. Doing so will allow Palin and her lawyers the ability to use the verdict in an appeal to a higher court, which Rakoff said he thought was “inevitable.”

“Ms. Palin was subjected to an ultimately unsupported and serious allegation that Mr. Bennet chose to revisit after the underlying events,” Rakoff said.

“So I don’t mean to be misunderstood. I think this is an example of very unfortunate editorializing on the part of the Times,” he added.

In his closing argument last Friday, an attorney for the Times and Bennet, David Axelrod, said the error was an honest mistake and not part of a conspiracy or scheme to defame Palin.

“It’s about an honest mistake,” Axelrod told the nine-person jury. “It wasn’t a political hit piece.”

In his testimony earlier this week, Bennet told the jury the error was his fault – but said that he held no ill will toward Palin.

“This is my fault, right. I wrote those sentences,” Bennet said. “I’m not trying to shift the blame to anyone else.”

Palin’s attorneys argued from the start of the trial that Bennet and the Times pushed a predetermined narrative and ignored research to bash Palin and conservatives.

“The facts didn’t matter. That’s what the evidence here will show,” her attorney, Shane Vogt, told jurors in his opening statement.

“No evidence he was politically motivated,” Vogt said, referring to the gunman who shot Giffords. “It was an assumption. Bennet had his narrative and he stuck to it.”

The trial lasted seven days and a host of witnesses, including current and former editors and writers at the New York Times, testified.

Palin and Bennet attended the proceedings every day. On Thursday and Friday of last week, Palin was accompanied to the courthouse by her rumored boyfriend, ex-Rangers player Ron Duguay.