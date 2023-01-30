Judge Rules Identities of 2 Parties Who Backed Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250B Bond Can Be Revealed

Join the most important conversation in crypto and web3! Secure your seat today

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled on Monday that the names of the two people who co-signed Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bail bond, aside from the FTX founder’s parents, can be made public.

The New York judge overseeing Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial ruled in favor of four separate petitions by a number of news organizations seeking the names of these individuals, who signed onto the bond earlier this month. The ruling is stayed pending a possible appeal until at least Feb. 7.

A slew of media companies, including the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and CoinDesk had filed suit to get the court to release the identities of the two people, saying “the public’s interest in this matter cannot be overstated.”

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers had argued the possibility of physical threats to the parties were reasons to keep their identities private.