Judge rips Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz’s ‘insulting’ lawyers after they abruptly rest case

The team defending high school shooter Nikolas Cruz abruptly and unexpectedly rested its case Wednesday, prompting a furious rebuke from the judge.

Seething Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer accused lawyer Melisa McNeill of brazenly ignoring professional protocols by not giving her or prosecutors advance notice of her plan.

“I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career!” Scherer said. “It’s unbelievable!”

Cruz’s attorneys initially told the court they planned to call roughly 80 witnesses — but concluded their presentation Wednesday after only about 25.

Scherer was visibly stunned by the surprise move, sitting at the bench with her mouth agape for several seconds before skewering the defense.

Scherer said the court needlessly convened jurors, lawyers and staff Wednesday with the expectation the defense was set to proceed.

She asked equally startled prosecutors if they were prepared to begin their rebuttal arguments, the next scheduled phase of the trial.

“We were waiting for 40 more witnesses,” responded lead prosecutor Mike Satz, while holding up his hands in disbelief.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer blasted lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill for abruptly resting her team’s case. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool

Scherer cut off McNeil as she attempted to defend herself.

“I don’t want to hear it!” she said.

“You’re insulting me in front of my client,” McNeill shot back.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer accused defense attorney Melisa McNeill of showing up tardy to trials. Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill

Scherer then unleashed a lengthy attack, accusing Cruz’s defense lawyers of chronic disrespect throughout the proceeding.

“You’ve been insulting me this entire trial,” she said. “Blatantly. Taking your headphones off, Arguing with me. Storming out. Coming in late intentionally when you don’t like my rulings. So, quite frankly, this has been long overdue.”

Cruz has already pleaded guilty to killing 14 students and three staffers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz could face the death penalty. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool

Jurors will decide if he gets the death penalty or life in prison.

Cruz’s lawyers have argued that his deeply dysfunctional youth warrants the lesser sentence, while prosecutors counter that the rampage — one of the worst mass shootings in the nation’s history — calls for his execution.