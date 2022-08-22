Judge rejects sealing entire Trump search warrant affidavit

A federal judge in Florida formally rejected the Justice Department’s plea Monday to keep an affidavit underpinning the Aug. 8 raid at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate completely sealed.

In his 13-page ruling, US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart found that the government had not justified “keeping the entire Affidavit under seal” due to “the intense public and historical interest in an unprecedented search of a former President’s residence.”

Following a hearing last week, Reinhart — who signed off on the initial search warrant of Mar-a-Lago earlier this month — gave the government until noon Thursday to submit proposed redactions to the affidavit.

Documents related to the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. AP Photo/Jon Elswick

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home seen after FBI agents raided it, in Palm Beach, Florida, August 15, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

The Justice Department’s top counterintelligence official, Jay Bratt, had argued that releasing the affidavit in full would “provide a roadmap to the investigation” and allow “amateur sleuths on the internet” to identify key witnesses.

“This is a volatile situation with respect to this search across the political spectrum — but on one side in particular,” Bratt told the judge. “The government is very concerned about the safety of the witnesses in these cases and the impact of all the attention on these witnesses on other witnesses.”

News outlets including all three major TV networks, the Associated Press, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal and CNN had sought to make the affidavit public.

Donald Trump departs Trump Tower two days after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach. REUTERS

Judge Bruce E. Reinhart signed off on the initial search warrant for Mar-a-Lago earlier this month. PRNewsFoto/McDonald Hopkins LLC

Developing.