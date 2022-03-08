Judge Rejects Fox News Motion To Dismiss Smartmatic Defamation Lawsuit – The Hamden Journal

A New York judge has denied Fox News’ efforts to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by election systems company Smartmatic.

Judge David Cohen also declined to dismiss claims against host Maria Bartiromo and former host Lou Dobbs, while tossing out claims against Jeanine Pirro and a guest on Fox News in the aftermath of the 2020 election, attorney Sidney Powell. Some of the claims against another guest, Rudy Giuliani, also were thrown out.

Smartmatic sued Fox News and other defendants for $2.7 billion, claiming that they falsely tarred them with rigging the 2020 presidential election.

“Even assuming that Fox News did not intentionally allow this false narrative to be broadcasted, there is a substantial basis for plaintiffs’ claim that, at a minimum, Fox News turned a blind eye to a litany of outrageous claims about plaintiffs, unprecedented in the history of American elections, so inherently improbable that it evinced a reckless disregard for the truth,” Cohen wrote in his 61-page opinion. (Read it here).

Fox News Media plans to appeal.

“While we are gratified that Judge Cohen dismissed Smartmatic’s claims against Jeanine Pirro at this early stage, we still plan to appeal the ruling immediately,” the company said in a statement. “We will also continue to litigate these baseless claims by filing a counterclaim for fees and costs under New York’s anti-SLAPP statute to prevent the full-blown assault on the First Amendment which stands in stark contrast to the highest tradition of American journalism.”

The network also is facing another defamation lawsuit from another company, Dominion Voting Systems, over post-2020 election claims. A Delaware judge in December declined to toss out that lawsuit.

Smartmatic claimed that Fox News, in an effort to boost post-election ratings, “fabricated a story that the election was stolen,” as Cohen noted. The claim was that Smartmatic software caused Trump to lose the election. They cited 13 reports in which claims were made that it stole the election, and that they were repeated in articles and social media posts.

Among other things, Smartmatic cited one of Dobbs’ tweets, from Nov. 14, 2020, in which he wrote, “[r]ead all about Dominion and [SUSA] voting companies and you’ll soon understand how pervasive this Democrat electoral fraud is, and why there is no way in the world the 2020 Presidential election was either free or fair.”

Fox News contended that it was merely reporting on a newsworthy event: The aftermath of a presidential election. They also pointed to the fact that after Smartmatic demanded a retraction, an election security expert appeared on the Bartiromo, Dobbs and Pirro shows to say that there was no evidence that company software was used to alter votes.

Cohen noted that on one of her shows, Bartiromo stated that “she learned from unnamed whistleblowers, one of whom was an IT specialist, that [Smartmatic] software had an ‘unusual patch’ which allowed it to change votes through a ‘back door.’” Dobbs, meanwhile, “stated on Fox News that a whistleblower told him that the rigging of the election was reminiscent of the 2013 Venezuelan election, in which [Smartmatic] software was used to change votes.”

“Given the questionable sources of much of this information, as well as the gravity and unprecedented nature of the claims against [Smartmatic], a jury could determine that these claims were fabricated or, at the very least, that there were reasons to doubt the sources of this information.” Cohen wrote.

The judge said that there was a “substantial basis” for Smartmatic’s claim that Fox News had information that undermined the election fraud claim. He cited a Nov. 16, 2020 statement from election security experts refuting the claims of fraud, as well as the fact that, a day later, Fox News asked Smartmatic if it had a response to a statement from federal officials that the election was “the most secure in American history.”

“Ironically, the statements of Tucker Carlson, perhaps the most popular Fox News host, militate most strongly in favor of a possible finding that there is a substantial basis that Fox News acted with actual malice,” Cohen wrote, noting that he wrote that Powell never substantiated her comments.

In denying Bartiromo’s motion to dismiss, Cohen said that her claim that Smartmatic “software converted votes for President Trump to votes for President Biden, if false, could be found ‘so inherently improbable that only a reckless person would have put [it] in circulation.’”

Dobbs argued that because he informed his viewers of Smartmatic’s response, via emails his producer received on Nov. 16 and 17, 2020, he could not have acted with reckless disregard for the truth. But Cohen wrote that was insufficient for clearing him from liability, and noted that he continued to make the claims about Smartmatic. He also rejected the notion that Dobbs was merely stating his opinion.

Fox News dropped Dobbs’ show in February, a day after the Smartmatic lawsuit was filed.

Cohen did dismiss Pirro from the case, concluding that in her election claims, she did not specify that 2020 election votes were stolen using the Smartmatic software.

Powell and Giuliani were members of Trump’s legal team, and were perhaps the most prominent figures, other than Trump himself, in making some of the wildest claims about the 2020 election. But Cohen dismissed all or parts of Smartmatic’s case against them.

The claim against Powell was tossed out due to lack of jurisdiction in New York. The judge also tossed out a series of claims against Giuliani, having to do with product disparagement, “since they seek damages in connection with lost customers but plaintiffs fail to plead special damages with the requisite specificity.” But Cohen is giving Smartmatic time to refile “given the quantity and seemingly outrageous character of the accusations made by Giuliani.”

The judge also noted that Giuliani asserted that his statements had a basis in fact, and relied on a declaration by an individual who claimed to have “intimate knowledge” of how Smartmatic software was designed to fix elections in Venezuela. An unredacted copy of the declaration was submitted for the judge’s inspection, but Cohen found that the claims were “vague, contradictory and conclusory.”

“The statements in the document are made ‘under penalty of perjury’ but the declarant neither swears nor affirms the truth of the same,” Cohen wrote.

Cohen scheduled a preliminary conference for May 18.