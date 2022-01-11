Judge Lets FTC Proceed With Antitrust Lawsuit Against Facebook – The Hamden Journal

A federal judge will allow an antitrust lawsuit brought by the federal government against Facebook to move forward, concluding that the Federal Trade Commission met the threshold for putting forward a valid claim of the platform’s anticompetitive conduct.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg was a bit of a surprise, as last summer he tossed out the FTC’s lawsuit, calling it “legally insufficient.” But the FTC filed an amended lawsuit in August, and Boasberg wrote that it “has now cleared the pleading bar and may proceed to discovery.”

Boasberg wrote that the FTC’s new complaint contained more robust facts in backing up its claim that Facebook has monopoly power and “has willfully maintained that power through anticompetitive conduct — specifically, the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.”