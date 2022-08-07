Judge in Twitter, Elon Musk Case Known for Quick Work

The judge who will decide whether Elon Musk should have to buy Twitter Inc. has a record of quickly deciding urgent cases over imperiled corporate deals and has ordered buyers to close deals they wanted to ditch.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, a 42-year-old who loves Notre Dame football and co-founded a charter school that her children attended, is at the center of one of the biggest cases to hit Delaware’s special business-law court: Twitter lawsuit over Mr. Musk’s move to drop his commitment to buy the company for $44 billion. She will decide the verdict, not a jury, and her ruling could set a new standard for when buyers can or can’t walk away from deals.