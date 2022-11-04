Judge in Paul Pelosi attacker case worked with speaker’s daughter

The San Francisco judge handling the assault case on Nancy Pelosi’s husband disclosed Friday that she worked with their daughter in the 1990s.

Judge Loretta Giorgi revealed in court that she was once a colleague of Christine Pelosi in the San Francisco city attorney’s office, but said she has not spoken with her in several years.

“I do want to make a disclosure on the record that the daughter of Mr. Pelosi, Christine Pelosi, and I were in the city attorney’s office together in the 90s,” Giorgi told the court. “And I have disclosed to counsel the interactions that I had when she and I were together. I haven’t seen or heard or talked to Ms. Pelosi after she left the office. I do see her here today.”

Judge Loretta Giorgi said she previously worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, Christine Pelosi. AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

She made the disclosure to give suspect David DePape’s attorneys and city prosecutors a chance to raise concerns about the association. They declined to do Friday, but could raise objections in the future.

One of Nancy Pelosi’s five children, Christine Pelosi is active in local Democratic politics and is considered a potential successor to her mother once she retires.

Giorgi was a staffer in the San Francisco’s attorney office for more than 20 years before being appointed judge in 2006, and at one point served as public integrity chief.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into the family’s California home. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

She is currently overseeing the case against DePape, who stands accused of battering Paul Pelosi with a hammer in his family’s Pacific Heights home on October 28, and plotting to kidnap his absent wife.

The Berkeley drifter is facing charges of attempted murder, burglary and elderly abuse after alleging leaving Pelosi with a fractured skull, and has pleaded not guilty.

Paul Pelosi was released from the hospital Thursday as he recovers from his injuries.

David DePape allegedly broke into the Pelosi household and attacked Paul Pelosi. Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File

“Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence,” Nancy Pelosi said.

