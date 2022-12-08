Judge gets $360M as MLB offseason breaks the bank with mega deals I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, December 8, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

After his historic 2022 season, Aaron Judge signed a 9-year, $360M contract with the Yankees

The Yankees are the first MLB team to have three players under contract simultaneously for at least $300M

This offseason has yielded more than $2B in future salaries, just a year after MLB owners staged a lockout during financial negotiations with the Players Association

In addition to Judge, recent signings include Masataka Yoshida to the Red Sox, Taijuan Walker to the Phillies and Wilson Contreras leaving the Cubs for the rival Cardinals

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .