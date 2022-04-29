Judge denies Trump bid to overturn contempt order

Reuters

Judge ‘surprised’ at Trump claim he has no documents sought in probe

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York judge expressed surprise on Friday that Donald Trump, a man he described as perhaps the world’s most famous real estate developer, was unable to provide any documents sought in a probe of the Trump Organization, his family company. Justice Arthur Engoron in New York state court in Manhattan said at a virtual hearing that he would go on holding the former U.S. president in contempt of court and fine him $10,000 a day despite a request from Trump’s lawyer to lift both orders. “He’s Donald Trump, the most famous real estate developer in the world, arguably,” the judge said.