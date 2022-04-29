Judge denies Trump bid to overturn contempt order

Judge denies Trump bid to overturn contempt order

by

Reuters

Judge ‘surprised’ at Trump claim he has no documents sought in probe

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York judge expressed surprise on Friday that Donald Trump, a man he described as perhaps the world’s most famous real estate developer, was unable to provide any documents sought in a probe of the Trump Organization, his family company. Justice Arthur Engoron in New York state court in Manhattan said at a virtual hearing that he would go on holding the former U.S. president in contempt of court and fine him $10,000 a day despite a request from Trump’s lawyer to lift both orders. “He’s Donald Trump, the most famous real estate developer in the world, arguably,” the judge said.

