Judge blocks Prince Andrew request to delay discovery in civil suit

Prince Andrew will not be able to delay turning over evidence requested in a civil suit against him brought by a longtime Jeffrey Epstein accuser, a federal judge ruled Friday.

The Duke of York tried to block discovery in the suit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre until she sat for a two-hour sworn deposition and responded to written questions posed by his lawyers about where she currently resides.

Andrew’s attorneys argued in a court filing earlier this week that Giuffre may not be able to sue him in New York because she may actually live in Australia.

Judge Lewis Kaplan denied their request, siding with Giuffre’s attorneys, who argued they didn’t meet the burden of blocking discovery for a number of reasons.

“Granting Defendant’s motion for a stay would unfairly prejudice Plaintiff, who has worked diligently to comply with her own discovery obligations to date, and who has had to expend considerable resources combating Defendant’s dilatory conduct, including his weeks-long attempt to evade service,” Giuffre’s attorney David Boies wrote.

Judge Lewis Kaplan denied Prince Andrew’s legal team bid to delay turning over evidence from a lawsuit. AFP via Getty Images

In his response, Boies revealed that part of what they’ve requested in discovery is documents to prove that he is unable to sweat, as he bizarrely claimed in a disastrous BBC interview.

Giuffre has claimed Prince Andrew had sex with her after a sweaty night of dancing and drinking in a London club in 2001.

In the BBC interview, Andrew said that her accusations were not true because of his inability to sweat.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre accused Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her to Prince Andrew. AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File

Giuffre, a longtime Jeffrey Epstein accuser, sued Prince Andrew in Manhattan federal court in August, claiming she was trafficked to the royal by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

In one incident detailed in the suit, Giuffre says she was forced to have sex with the prince at Maxwell’s London home.

“During this encounter, Epstein, Maxwell and Prince Andrew forced Plaintiff, a child, to have sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew against her will,” the suit states.

Prince Andrew previously claimed he did not have sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre in 2001 because he can’t sweat. BACKGRID

In November, Boies said he intends to depose up to a dozen people as part of the suit, including the prince himself.