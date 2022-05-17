Judd Apatow blasts Mark Esper immediately after his appearance on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Judd Apatow visited , Monday, to promote his documentary George Carlin’s American Dream. He was the second guest on the show, with the first being Donald Trump’s former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. Esper was there to promote his new about the absurd things the former president did in office. Apatow did not pull any punches when Colbert asked him what he thought of Esper’s interview.

“I don’t think George Carlin would like Mark Esper,” Apatow said. “Carlin’s whole idea was that people with money manipulate the whole system. So if somebody knows that Trump is a maniac, you would think the day after he gets fired is the day to go, ‘Hey, he wanted to shoot all the George Floyd protestors in the legs.’ But he waits a year to write a book and make money. And I think that was George Carlin’s whole thing, which is that they’re not looking out for you.”

In Esper’s book, A Sacred Oath, the former secretary claims that he wrestled with quitting but decided to stay in order to prevent the president from doing anything catastrophic. That being said, he also shared stories about Trump wanting to fire missiles into Mexico to take out the drug cartel, as well at wanting to shoot the protesters that gathered following the murder of George Floyd.

While Colbert appeared more willing to give Esper the benefit of the doubt, Apatow seemed prepared to make things awkward with the other guest in the green room.

