Juan Toscano-Anderson’s NSFW message to Draymond Green after Warriors cut

Draymond recalls JTA's NSFW message after being cut by Warriors

If anyone knew just how impactful Juan Toscano-Anderson would be for the Warriors, it was Juan Toscano-Anderson himself.

Prior to establishing himself as an integral player off the bench for the Warriors throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season and their subsequent NBA Finals run, Toscano-Anderson was a journeyman, battling his way through the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Toscano-Anderson, who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency this past summer, joined former Warriors teammate Draymond Green on the latest episode of “Throwing Bones,” where Green recalled a fiery encounter he had with Toscano-Anderson after the Warriors had waived the young forward prior to the 2020-21 season.

“We went through camp, you got cut,” Green told Toscano-Anderson. “Last cut, by the way. And I remember seeing you that night, we were in the club in San Francisco. If I’m not mistaken we were in Love and Propaganda … He came to me and said, ‘Y’all f—ed up!’ I’m like, ‘What?’ First off, I’m not a general manager.

“He’s like, ‘Y’all f—ed up, I could really f—ing help you and help this team win.’ And I’m like, ‘Bro, I believe that, I believe you.’ He’s like ‘Nah, y’all made a fu–ing mistake, cause I could really help this team.’ And I’m like, ‘Alright bro, I respect it, keep on your grind bro, like keep chasing it, it’ll happen for you.’ And we had that moment. Then fast forward later that year, you got your opportunity.”

Toscano-Anderson knew exactly what he brought to the table, proving to be a lethal weapon off the bench and becoming a physical two-way player for Golden State.

Although it took another year for the then-28-year-old to permanently cement his spot in the Warriors’ rotation, Toscano-Anderson’s journey with Golden State started off rocky, but ended with a championship ring.

