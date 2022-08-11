Juan Bravo-Torres faces death penalty in 3-year-old’s killing

Florida prosecutors will seek the death penalty against the father accused of stabbing to death his 3-year-old daughter and slashing her older sister — who described in harrowing detail how she survived by playing dead.

Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, was indicted Tuesday on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and attempted murder stemming from the inconceivable attack on his children on July 21 in Longwood.

The dad apparently tried to kill himself by slashing his wrists and cutting his throat after allegedly butchering his toddler — identified in court documents reviewed by The Post as Eva Bravo-Herrera — but he survived and was jailed.

The State Attorney’s Office then filed a notice of intent to seek capital punishment Tuesday, citing several aggravating factors in the case, including claims that the felony was “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel,” that it was committed “in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any of moral or legal justification,” and that the victim was a child under 12 years of age.

3-year-old Eva Bravo-Herrera, left, who was killed in the senseless attack, and her 12-year-old sister, who survived by playing dead. GoFundMe

The deadly domestic incident was laid out in distressing detail in an affidavit filed last month, describing how Bravo-Torres’ bloodied and injured 12-year-old daughter walked a mile to a McDonald’s where her mother works for help.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a large amount of blood inside, and then located Bravo-Torres lying unconscious in the bathroom with extensive injuries to his torso.

In the same bathroom police found his 3-year-old daughter, Eva, dead from knife wounds.

Bravo-Torres’ 12-year-old daughter told cops her father slashed her throat after waking her up. WESH 2

When detectives interviewed Bravo-Torres’ older daughter, the 12-year-old told them she was sleeping in her brother’s room when her father reached for her neck.

“The victim said she thought he was reaching for her necklace, but her dad sliced her throat,” the affidavit stated.

The girl said when Bravo-Torres left to grab another knife, she used that time to flee the bedroom. In the hallway, the girl said she came upon her younger sister lying on the floor.

“The victim stated her dad came at her with a knife but that she fought him back and eventually acted as if she was dead in hopes he would stop attacking her,” the filing recounted.

Eva’s lifeless body was found in the bathroom at the family’s home next to her father, who had slashed his wrists. GoFundMe

According to the girl, after she “played dead,” Bravo-Torres dragged her and 3-year-old Eva into the bathroom, turned off the lights and proceeded to cut his wrists and throat.

The 12-year-old told cops she stayed there waiting for her father to black out before she grabbed the knife he had allegedly used to attack her and ran to her mother’s work to call for help.

Longwood police Sgt. Derek Chenoweth later praised the 12-year-old girl for her quick thinking and bravery under horrifying circumstances.

“The amount of courage this 12-year-old young lady had is just remarkable,” he said.

“Grown adults may not have been able to come to that decision. And this 12-year-old did that, and she is alive today because of the choices that she made.”

