JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Says Market Bubble Corrections Almost Over

(Bloomberg) — The rout in tech, biotechnology and emerging-markets stocks may be nearly over, and it’s time for investors to start adding to beaten-down, high-beta positions, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Marko Kolanovic.

“While the commodity supercycle will persist,” the strategist said, “the correction in bubble sectors is now likely finished, and geopolitical risk will likely start abating in a few weeks’ time (while a comprehensive resolution may take a few months).”

Kolanovic sees “great opportunities in high-beta, beaten-down segments that now include innovation, tech, biotech, emerging markets,” he wrote in a research note. While investors have become increasingly concerned about inflation and a potential recession, he argues that won’t happen, though he’s not ruling out one in Europe or a further slowdown in the U.S.

The Nasdaq 100 Index closed in a bear market on Monday, joining a number of other global equity gauges including China’s CSI 300 and Germany’s DAX. The tech-heavy benchmark has bounced back since the first of several anticipated Federal Reserve rate hikes, and it’s now down roughly 15% from its November record.

The biotechnology sector has taken an even worse beating than tech, with the Nasdaq Biotech Index plunging roughly 25% from its August peak.

The market rallied on Thursday with the S&P 500 advancing 1.2% while the Nasdaq 100 rose by 1.2%.

