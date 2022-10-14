JPMorgan Tops Estimates Easing Worries of Economic Slowdown

JPMorgan Chase



kicked off the third-quarter earnings season for big banks on Friday with a beat that gave investors confidence in a sector that has recently been shunned amid worries over the macroeconomic environment.

While the bank posted a drop in profit from the year-ago quarter, it wasn’t as bad as feared. JPMorgan earned $9.7 billion or $3.12 a share — topping expectations of analysts surveyed by FactSet who expected that profits would be be $8.7 billion, or $2.90 a share. Still, even with the beat, profits fell 17% from the year-ago quarter as the bank set aside $808 million in reserves and suffered $959 million in securities losses. Revenue also came in higher than expected, hitting $33.5 billion, topping expectations of $32.1 billion.