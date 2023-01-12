JPMorgan says it was duped by founder who made up 4 million customers

JPMorgan Chase has alleged in a lawsuit that it was duped by a start-up founder who made up 4 million customers for an app designed to help students through the college financial aid process.

In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Delaware, the bank

JPM,

+0.74%

said Charlie Javice, the founder of the startup Frank, told the bank that more than 4.25 million students created accounts with the app to apply for federal student aid. The lawsuit was first reported by Forbes, which had previously put Javice on the magazine’s coveted 30 under 30 list in 2019.