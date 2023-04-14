JPMorgan Posts Record Quarterly Revenue; Wells Fargo Beats Forecasts; Bank Earnings Roll In

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) led bank Friday morning with a major earnings beat following the March bank panic. PNC Financial Services (PNC) posted mixed results but gave a soft guidance. Wells Fargo (WFC) beat forecasts. Citigroup (C) reports Friday morning, with outlooks key for the sector.







Banks are expected to report strong net interest income and solid lending. But what will they forecast for these key metrics going forward, in the wake of recent turmoil?

Bank Earnings Estimates Trimmed

Wall Street is preparing for more pain ahead. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck lowered 2023 and 2024 earnings per share estimates for large-cap banks by a median of 4% and 15%, respectively. Graseck expects accelerating deposit betas, or the change in Fed funds rate passed on to deposit rates, to drive down net interest margins, tighten lending standards and slow loan growth. High inflation and quantitative tightening create a “tough environment for banks,” and it’s “too early to go long” on large-cap banks as a group, Graseck wrote in an April 5 research note.

JPMorgan reduced price targets across large and regional banks Monday, citing a “litany of concerns” impacting the banking sector, including a potential recession, sustained high inflation, slowing consumer spending and likely increases to regulatory requirements and oversight. JPMorgan expects bank stocks to “remain choppy and pressured” as net interest income declines after net interest margins peaked and loan growth slows in the near-term. However, deposits at larger banks and regionals should hold up on a period-end basis as deposits flow from smaller banks.

Meanwhile, commercial bank deposits fell by $64.7 billion for the week ending March 29 to mark 10 consecutive weeks of declines, the Federal Reserve announced Friday as part of its delayed H.8 release. Smaller banks saw a slim inflow.

Smaller banks led a decline in lending activity, however.

Bank Crisis ‘Not Yet Over,’ JPMorgan CEO Dimon Says

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon wrote April 4 that the bank crisis “is not yet over,” and there will be “repercussions from it for years to come,” in his annual shareholder letter. America’s largest bank plans to tweak operations to succeed in the current and future environment, Dimon wrote.

JPMorgan plans to reduce clients’ nonoperating cash deposits and implement tighter management and execution strategies. That could include repricing some businesses, running off unprofitable products, changing business mixes and more-rigorously evaluating clients. Dimon also mentioned potentially trimming down JPMorgan’s mortgage business and adding more low- or no-capital revenue streams, such as data and analytics services.

Option Trade On JPMorgan Earnings Could Return 28% By Week’s End

JPMorgan Earnings

Results: JPMorgan earnings bolted 55% to $4.10 per share on a 25% leap in revenue to a quarterly record $38.35 billion. For Friday’s report, analysts expected earnings to jump 29% to $3.41 per share on 17.7% revenue growth to $36.13 billion.

Average deposits were slightly higher at the end of the quarter compared to the end of 2022, as depositors poured into the well-capitalized giant. Net interest income spiked 49% to $20.9 billion, and it raised its net interest income forecast for the full year.

JPMorgan stock surged 5.8% premarket Friday following results. Shares are up roughly 1.2% this week after rebounding from near the 200-day moving average Monday. JPM stock retreated roughly 3.8% this year.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo earnings catapulted nearly 40% to $1.23 per share, easily surpassing estimates of 28% growth. Revenue jumped 17% to $20.73 billion, marking the best top-line gain in years and beating forecasts of $20.1 billion.

The firm reported a 45% year-over-year boom in net interest income to $13.34 billion, slightly higher than forecasts. Deposits declined to $1.356 billion, down 2% from the end of the year and 7% from Q1 2022.

Wells Fargo increased its credit loss provisions by 26% from the end of the year to $1.2 billion.

WFC stock advanced 2.8% premarket Friday following results. Shares climbed 4.6% this week. The stock is well below its 50-day and 200-day lines. Wells Fargo shares have declined 4% so far this year.

Is JPMorgan Stock A Buy Right Now? Here’s What Earnings, Charts Show

Citigroup

Wall Street anticipates Citigroup earnings falling for the sixth straight quarter, tumbling 16.8% to $1.68 per share. The FactSet consensus projects revenue climbing 3.6% to $20 billion. Net interest income should jump 18% to $12.86 billion. But analysts expect drops in noninterest income and investment banking revenue to hurt results.

Analysts see total assets edging up 1.4% to $2.43 trillion while average loans inch down to $653.9 million and average deposits rise 3.5% to $1.37 billion.

C stock inched up to 47.31 Thursday, still below the 50-day and 200-day lines despite the 3.1% climb this week. Citi stock tumbled during the March bank panic, but is up roughly 4.6% year to date.

PNC Financial

PNC Financial fared better than other major regionals in March. It topped earnings estimates for its Friday morning results but missed on revenue.

Results: Earnings leapt 23.2% to $3.98 per share while revenue rose 19.4% to $5.6 billion. FactSet guided a 14% jump in earnings to $3.67 per share on $5.62 billion in revenue.

Net interest income spiked 28% for the quarter to $3.6 billion, just under the FactSet forecast of $3.65 billion. Average deposits increased $1.3 billion to $436.2 billion while Wall Street expected a 4.3% slide to $433.5 billion. Average loans increased by $3.6 billion to $325.5 billion, just under estimates of $326.4 billion. Net interest margins dipped vs. Q4 amid higher funding costs. But PNC did cut its provision for credit losses.

PNC guided a 3% revenue decline for Q2 compared to its first-quarter results. Analysts forecast revenue at $5.66 billion.

PNC stock rose 3.7% premarket Friday following results, but it’s not far from recent two-year lows. Shares tumbled 23% in 2023 as investors fled midsize banks.

Bank Earnings On Deck

Meanwhile, Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Charles Schwab (SCHW) all report next week.

So do PNC’s superregional peers Comerica (CMA), U.S. Bancorp (USB), Regions Financial (RF), Truist Financial (TFC) and KeyCorp (KEY), among others. So does Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL).

First Republic Delays Earnings

First Republic Bank (FRC) said late last week that it will report earnings on April 24. The battered San Francisco-based bank was originally scheduled to release results on April 14, along with JPMorgan, Citi, Wells and PNC. First Republic also suspended its quarterly dividend for preferred shares on April 6.

FRC stock is down roughly 90% over the past three months as First Republic received $100 billion in Fed loans and emergency deposits in March.

