JPMorgan Is Cutting Ties With Crypto Exchange Gemini: Source

Join the most important conversation in crypto and web3! Secure your seat today

U.S. banking giant JPMorgan (JPM) is ending its banking relationship with Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange owned by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Back in early 2020, JPMorgan took on Gemini and U.S.-listed exchange Coinbase as customers, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Coinbase’s banking relationship with JPMorgan remains intact, a spokesperson for the San Francisco-based exchange confirmed.

The crypto industry, which was rocked by numerous scandals and collapses last year, now faces heightened regulatory scrutiny and greater difficulty accessing banking services.

JPMorgan declined to comment.

Gemini, a trust company regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, did not respond to requests for comment. In a tweet sent after the publication of this article, however, Gemini wrote, “Despite reporting to the contrary, Gemini’s banking relationship remains intact with JPMorgan.”

Gemini’s loss of one major banking partner likely does not leave it in the figurative cold. The company has relationships with other banks, including State Street, according to the exchange’s website. State Street also did not respond to requests for comment.

UPDATE (March 8, 19:17 UTC): Updated with Gemini’s tweet.