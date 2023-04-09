JPMorgan Chase, Delta, Inflation Data, the Fed, and More to Watch This Week

First-quarter earnings season kicks off this week. Results from big U.S. banks later in the week will be heavily scrutinized for the impact of the past month’s turmoil in the sector. Economic-data highlights will include the latest inflation data and minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s late-March meeting.
Albertsons
and
CarMax
will report on Tuesday, followed by
Delta Air Lines
and
Fastenal
on Thursday. Things pick up on Friday:
Citigroup
JPMorgan Chase
Wells Fargo
BlackRock
and
UnitedHealth Group
are all scheduled to release their first-quarter results.