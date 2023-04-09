Tesla, AT&T, Visa, Chevron, Microsoft, and More Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

JPMorgan Chase, Delta, Inflation Data, the Fed, and More to Watch This Week

First-quarter earnings season kicks off this week. Results from big U.S. banks later in the week will be heavily scrutinized for the impact of the past month’s turmoil in the sector. Economic-data highlights will include the latest inflation data and minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s late-March meeting.

Albertsons


and

CarMax


will report on Tuesday, followed by

Delta Air Lines


and

Fastenal


on Thursday. Things pick up on Friday:

Citigroup

JPMorgan Chase

Wells Fargo

BlackRock


and

UnitedHealth Group


are all scheduled to release their first-quarter results.