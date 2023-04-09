JPMorgan Chase, Delta, Inflation Data, the Fed, and More to Watch This Week

First-quarter earnings season kicks off this week. Results from big U.S. banks later in the week will be heavily scrutinized for the impact of the past month’s turmoil in the sector. Economic-data highlights will include the latest inflation data and minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s late-March meeting.

Albertsons



and



CarMax



will report on Tuesday, followed by



Delta Air Lines



and



Fastenal



on Thursday. Things pick up on Friday:



Citigroup

JPMorgan Chase

Wells Fargo

BlackRock



and



UnitedHealth Group



are all scheduled to release their first-quarter results.