JPMorgan Chase and Other Big Banks Post Earnings Friday. How to Play the Stocks.

Friday kicks off what is expected to be a noisy bank earnings season, and Wall Street is trying to get ahead of the news to figure out which bank stocks are best-positioned in these volatile times.

JPMorgan



Chase (ticker: JPM) will be the first of the big banks to report, setting the stage for the rest of the season, while



Wells Fargo



(WFC) and



Citigroup



(C) report later in the morning. Investors will have a brief reprieve over the weekend before



Bank of America



(BAC) and



Goldman Sachs



(GS) report Tuesday, followed by



Morgan Stanley



(MS) report Wednesday.