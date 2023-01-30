JPMorgan Analyst Explains How His Bank Sees Tesla's Stock Performing Moving Forward

JPMorgan Analyst Explains How His Bank Sees Tesla’s Stock Performing Moving Forward

by

Buoyed by steady share price increases since the beginning of the year, Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report CEO Elon Musk sounded bullish on the stock during an earnings call Jan. 25.

Having opened the year at $108.10 Jan. 3, shares had closed at $144.43 that afternoon.

The earnings report cited fourth-quarter gross profit margin at 23.8%, short of estimates of 25.4%. The automotive gross profit margin was 25.9%, also short of estimates at 28.4%.

Still, Musk said Tesla’s orders for January were as strong as ever and were twice the rate of global production.