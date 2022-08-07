JPMorgan Adds a Bank to Top-Stock List and Subtracts One

JPMorgan has published its monthly list of top stock ideas from its analysts.

These companies were added to the list:

· Akero Therapeutics  (AKRO) – Get Akero Therapeutics Inc. Report, a biotechnology company;

· Carpenter Technology  (CRS) – Get Carpenter Technology Corporation Report, a steelmaker; and

· Regions Financial  (RF) – Get Regions Financial Corporation Report, a bank.

These stocks were subtracted from the list:

· Anywhere Real Estate  (HOUS) – Get Anywhere Real Estate Inc. Report, a real estate services company, and,