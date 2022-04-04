Nikola enters financing pact with Mitsubishi's ENGS Commercial to facilitate EV sales

JP Morgan hikes Tesla stock price target after Q1 deliveries, but cautions on lack of visibility on supply chain, inflation

JP Morgan raised its price target on Tesla Inc. stock to $335 from $325, after the electric car company posted quarterly deliveries that were above its forecast. Tesla said it delivered 310,048 vehicles in the quarter, 0.8% below the company’s own expected but “modestly higher” than the 293,500 that JP Morgan analysts had forecast. Analysts led by Ryan Brinkman said they were raising their full-year forecast to 1,262,798 units, up from 1,246,250 but still below company-compiled consensus of 1,446,254, “having chosen to incorporate the 1Q beat vs. our model but not flow through the stronger trend to subsequent quarters,…

