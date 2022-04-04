JP Morgan hikes Tesla stock price target after Q1 deliveries, but cautions on lack of visibility on supply chain, inflation

JP Morgan raised its price target on Tesla Inc. stock to $335 from $325, after the electric car company posted quarterly deliveries that were above its forecast. Tesla said it delivered 310,048 vehicles in the quarter, 0.8% below the company’s own expected but “modestly higher” than the 293,500 that JP Morgan analysts had forecast. Analysts led by Ryan Brinkman said they were raising their full-year forecast to 1,262,798 units, up from 1,246,250 but still below company-compiled consensus of 1,446,254, “having chosen to incorporate the 1Q beat vs. our model but not flow through the stronger trend to subsequent quarters,…