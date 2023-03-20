‘Joy Ride’ Stars Set For CinemaCon’s Comedy Ensemble Of The Year Award – The Hamden Journal

The stars of Joy Ride will receive at Comedy Ensemble of the Year Award at CinemaCon next month. Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu will be honored April 27 during the confab’s Big Screen Achievement Awards at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

“The cast of Joy Ride delivers a fearless and over-the-top hilarious performance, one that will delight audiences with their hysterical, no-holds-barred journey through friendship and self-discovery,” CinemaCon Managing Director Mitch Neuhauser said. “This brilliant group of actors captures the very essence of the messy human experience.”

Here’s the logline for Joy Ride, from first-time director by Adele Lim, who co-wrote Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon: When Audrey’s (Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Cola), her irreverent childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Hsu), her college friend-turned-Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Wu), Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Complete with some Bridesmaids-like shenanigans, their experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

Ronny Chieng, Desmond Chiam, Alexander Hodge and Chris Pang also star in the Lionsgate pic produced by Point Grey and Red Mysterious Hippo.

CinemaCon attracts thousands of motion picture professionals from all facets of the industry – from exhibition and distribution to the equipment and concession areas – to celebrate the moviegoing experience and the cinema industry. The event run April 24-27 at Caesars Palace.