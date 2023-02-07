‘Joy Ride’ Adele Lim, Seth Rogen Comedy To World Premiere at Fest – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Hamden Journal has learned that Adele Lim’s feature directorial debut Joy Ride from Lionsgate will make its world premiere at SXSW on Friday, March 17 at 9pm at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX.

The Point Grey produced comedy is scheduled to hit theaters on June 23.

From the producers of Neighbors and the co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians, Joy Ride stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu. The pic is billed as an unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. When Audrey’s (Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Hsu), her college friend-turned-Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Wu), Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

Joy Ride is written by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao from a story by Chevapravatdumrong, Hsiao, and Lim. The film is produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Josh Fagen, Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, Teresa Hsiao, and Adele Lim.

“Joy Ride is a wild romp with so much heart – it’s the perfect match for the energy and crowd that makes South by Southwest so special,” said Lim.

The film also marks the SXSW return of the Oscar-nominated Hsu, whose breakthrough performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once blasted out of a cannon on the opening night of last year’s SXSW. Lionsgate also world premiered the Nicolas Cage satire The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent last year to great cheers.

“Joy Ride is an absolute blast, with plenty of side-splitting laughter and a genuine warmth at its core,” said Claudette Godfrey, VP of Film and TV at SXSW. “We fell in love with its rowdy rollercoaster of friendship and self-discovery, and know our audience will too.”

“I can’t wait for the SXSW audience to get to see Joy Ride,” said producer Rogen. “It’s hilarious and original, and it’s always thrilling to get to go back to Austin with a great comedy. It’s the only festival to really put comedy films in as prominent a position as other genres and I’m grateful for that.”