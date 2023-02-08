Joy Behar’s Line About Missing Friends On ‘The View’ Brings A Faux Tear To Whoopi Goldberg’s Eyes – The Hamden Journal

Joy Behar said something she shouldn’t have said on The View. This time, it was about one of her colleagues.

As the show’s “Hot Topics” segment discussed the importance of workplace friendships, Behar talked about her one-time leave-taking from the show. She said that she was glad when she was ousted, because her “friends” from the show had already departed.

.”I always have friends where I work, and if I don’t have friends at the job, I will not keep the job,” Behar said. “So, when I was fired last time from this show, people say to me, ‘Were you okay with that?’ and my answer is, I was happy, because all my friends had left already. So, there was no reason to stay anymore. I mean it.”

Goldberg was part of the panel when Behar left, and immediately brought that up. “Really? All your friends left?” She then did a fake-cry, using a quivering lip. “It’s okay, I’m cool,” she joked.

Behar quickly began clarifying.

“You had just come on, and my backstage friends had left. And I don’t like to work when I don’t have friends,” Behar said.

Goldberg let her off the hook. She said that they had “been friends for a long time” and that she was only “teasing.”

Behar vowed that she was not going anywhere. Likening her 80-year-old self to President Joe Biden, she said she was “not moving out of this seat.”

Watch the segment above.