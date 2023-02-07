Joy Behar slams ageist ‘haters,’ lifts her leg, and promises she’s ‘not moving’ from The View

Unlike that old photo that was exorcized from Alyssa Farah Griffin’s dressing room last week, longtime cohost Joy Behar — and her expertly lifted leg — hit back at ageist “haters” who want to see her ousted from The View.

In a far-reaching discussion about age in the workplace, the 80-year-old responded to critics of President Joe Biden, especially those who claim he’s incapable of doing his job as the oldest U.S. president in history.

“Joe Biden and I are the same age. Would you say I could not do my job for the next four years? Of course I can,” Behar said as the audience applauded. “And the haters can go stick their heads in something, because I’m not moving out of this seat.”

Sunny Hostin revealed that she also points ageist naysayers to Behar as a reference point for an older person consistently excelling at their job.

Later, after Sara Haines expressed amazement at her co-star’s flexibility when stretching her legs backstage, Behar treated the studio to a demonstration when she lifted her right leg to rest on the table in front of the panel.

Speculation over Behar’s time on The View has long made headlines in recent years, as the original panelist took a break from the series between 2013 to 2015, and fronted short-lived solo shows on other networks.

In a 2022 TIME interview, she revealed that she was “glad to be fired” from The View at the time. “I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason,” she told the publication. “I don’t even remember why.”

The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. on ABC.

