Journalists detained in South Sudan over video of president wetting himself

A group of journalists were detained in South Sudan this week after circulating a video that showed the country’s president appearing to wet himself during a national event, the national journalists’ union said Saturday.

The December footage showed a dark stain spreading down President Salva Kiir’s pants as he stood up for the national anthem during the inauguration of a new road. Although the video never aired on national television, it was distributed on social media.

The six journalists, who work at the government-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation, were detained Tuesday and Wednesday, said Patrick Oyet, president of the South Sudan Union of Journalists.

Kiir has been president of South Sudan since the country gained independence in 2011.

The detained journalists are camera operators Joseph Oliver and Mustafa Osman; video editor Victor Lado; contributor Jacob Benjamin; and Cherbek Ruben and Joval Toombe from the control room, Oyet said.