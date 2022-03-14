Journalists banned from Irpin: mayor

The mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, announces that no journalists will be let into Irpin until the area is liberated from the Russians. Markushyn claims that the stream of media content from Irpin helps reveal military positions to the Russians, and says the measure is to prevent risking Ukrainian lives. The announcement comes a day after US journalist Brent Renaud was shot dead and another wounded in the frontline suburb of Kyiv, which has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine.