Jounce stock bounces more than 70% after Gilead acquires immunotherapy drug

Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

JNCE,

-6.66%

shares jumped more than 70% in after-hours trading Tuesday, following an announcement that Gilead Sciences Inc.

GILD,

+0.31%

would completely acquire rights to an immunotherapy drug from Jounce. Gilead said it would buy out its remaining obligations under a licensing agreement executed in 2020 between the two companies and acquire intellectual property and rights to the cancer treatment, known as GS-1811. Jounce will receive $67 million, and Gilead will be solely responsible moving forward for the drug, which is in Phase 1 clinical development for treatment of solid tumors. β€œIt was important for Jounce at this time to bolster our cash resources, given challenges in capital markets for biotech companies,” Jounce Chief Executive Richard Murray said in a statement. Jounce stood to receive milestone payments up to $645 million as well as royalty payments in the future if the drug proved successful. Gilead stated that annual earnings would be about 4 cents less this year than previously stated due to incurring expenses related to the drug. Gilead shares were unchanged in the extended session.