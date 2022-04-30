Jossara Jinaro, ER and The Young and the Restless actress, dies of cancer at 48

Jossara Jinaro, an actress who appeared on such TV shows as ER, The Young and the Restless, and Judging Amy, died Wednesday following a battle with cancer. She was 48.

Jinaro’s husband announced her death on her Facebook page, writing, “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro, on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 03: Actress Jossara Jinaro attends Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles Lawson Launch at the WACO Theater Grand Opening at WACO Theater Center on November 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Greg Doherty/Getty Images ‘ER’ actress Jossara Jinaro died of cancer in April 2022 at age 48.

“Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend,” he continued. “She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. She is now resting in peace and will be remembered forever. Myself, Liam, and Emrys will miss her so deeply, although we know she is in our hearts and guiding us every step of the way.”

Born in Rio de Janeiro in 1973 to two “Maoist” parents, Jinaro was raised in Colombia after her mother married a diplomat, according to a biography on her IMDb page. Her family later relocated to the U.S. after her stepfather was held hostage by guerrillas.

When she was 16, Jinaro moved out on her own to pursue acting, eventually appearing in various stage productions before landing in Los Angeles. She made her network TV debut on CBS’s Judging Amy, playing the daughter of Cheech Marin’s character, and also appeared in episodes of ER, The Young and the Restless, Passions, and The Closer, as well as films including World Trade Center and The Devil’s Rejects.

Jinaro was diagnosed with Cancer of Unknown Primary in 2021, a rare diagnosis in which the primary tumor site cannot be identified, according to a GoFundMe page. In her final Facebook post, on New Year’s Eve that year, she wrote, “I feel loved and cared for by all my friends and family.”

