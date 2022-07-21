Joshua Rocha charged with killing cop allegedly because he didn’t want to go to jail

A Missouri man charged with executing a police officer during a traffic stop allegedly admitted to firing the fatal shots because he didn’t want to go to jail or have his vehicle towed.

Joshua Rocha, 24, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 32-year-old North Kansas City police officer, Daniel Vasquez.

Rocha is accused of shooting Vasquez in the face after the officer pulled him over on Tuesday due to an expired temporary tag on his vehicle, according to a probable cause statement.

Dashcam video from the officer’s car allegedly showed Rocha firing his rifle after partially opening the car door, then stepping out and firing two more shots at Vasquez when he had collapsed on the ground.

Rocha allegedly fired at Vasquez once more after clearing his gun, authorities said.

The suspect fled in his vehicle and allegedly tried to conceal his identity by changing his clothes, shaving his goatee, and even spray painting part of his car.

When Rocha eventually turned himself in, he allegedly told cops “I committed murder.”

He then allegedly offered up the excuse that he carried out the slaying because he didn’t want to go to jail.

Rocha was being held on a $2 million bond.

