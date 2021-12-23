Joshua Moore announces he will transfer to Texas Tech

The Texas Tech Red Raiders got some good news on the day they found out that Erik Ezukanma would be heading to the NFL draft. Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Joshua Moore announced that he would be heading to Lubbock, Texas, to play for new head coach Joey McGuire.

Moore entered the transfer portal after an alleged argument with head coach Steve Sarkisian. After the game against Iowa State, Moore put his name in the portal which came as no surprise. The Longhorns will face off against Moore when Big 12 play opens on Sept. 24 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

Moore now joins an offense led by Zach Kittley, who returned to Tech after Sonny Cumbie left for the Louisiana Tech head coaching position.

This past season Moore caught 24 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. In 2020, Moore was the leading receiver with nine touchdown receptions. In the Texas Tech Air Raid offense, he will have ample opportunity to shine in this pass-heavy attack. Jerreth Sterns led the nation with 150 receptions, 1,902 yards, and 17 touchdowns in this offense in 2021.

This might be the best possible spot for the former four-star recruit.