Joshua Jackson’s Liquid Media Group Launches Projektor Platform – The Hamden Journal

Liquid Media Group Launches Projektor Platform

EXCLUSIVE: Finance outfit Liquid Media Group is launching platform Projektor as a “marketplace for independent creators, distributors, and content and catalog holders globally”. The B2B marketplace aims to provide monetization and distribution opportunities, including aggregation and distribution partnerships (deals to date include Insight TV and dotstudioPRO). Liquid Chairman Joshua Jackson, of The Affair and Dawson’s Creek fame, explained: “Projektor’s mission is to serve the ‘now and next’ needs, aka the current and future of the industry. Independent filmmakers globally need better terms, higher transparency and more optionality when it comes to distributing their content to compete as equals in both streaming and alternative distribution.” Projektor will be launching with libraries from Reelhouse and Slipstream, including a curated collection from the library of Ananda Media, an international distributor with hundreds of titles on Projektor. The company says that Projektor’s revenue model will feature an 85/15% split (filmmaker/platform) on TVOD transactions, 70/30% split on live services, and a 50/50% for revenue generated through OTT partnership opportunities. Soft-launched in March, the backers say the platform will be launching with “more than 250,000+ users and a curated selection of 400 films with further releases from Projektor’s library of 3000+ titles to drop over the coming months”.

U.S. Deal For Bring Him Back Dead, First Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Savage-directed actioner Bring Him Back Dead, starring action veterans Gary Daniels (The Expendables), Louis Mandylor (The Debt Collector), and Daniel Baldwin (John Carpenter’s Vampires) will be released by Uncork’d Entertainment in North America. The pic follows a violent gang of criminals who are ordered, after a botched heist, to track down and eliminate the man who betrayed them and ran off with their loot. Below is a first trailer for the movie. Ben Demaree scripts based on a story by Jeff Miller who produces along with Korey Rowe, Cuyle Carvin, and Avery Miritello. Azhar Pasha, Savage, Ronnie D. Lee, and George J. Merino are executive producers. Alysa Blasetti is coordinating producer. The movie is a co-production between Miller’s Millman Productions and Korey Rowe’s Otsego Media LLC, as well as Ron Lee Productions and Salem House Films. David Lavallee Jr. is the fight choreographer. Ryan Patrick O’Hara is the director of photography. Pic will release on digital and DVD in August. Deal was negotiated by Uncork’d’s Keith Leopard and Jeff Miller on behalf of the filmmakers.