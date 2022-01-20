Joshua Jackson to star in Michael Douglas role in ‘Fatal Attraction’ series

Pacey Witter better keep an eye on his rabbit.

Joshua Jackson has been cast in Paramount+’s Fatal Attraction, a forthcoming TV series based on the 1987 psychosexual thriller film that starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close.

The Dawson’s Creek alum will play a new iteration of Douglas’ character Dan Gallagher opposite Lizzy Caplan, who was cast as Close’s character Alex Forrest last year.

The project, a “deep-dive reimagining” of the original about a man who becomes the object of his lover’s obsession after a brief extramarital affair, will “explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity, through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control,” according to the show’s press release.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Everett Collection Joshua Jackson has been cast as the character made famous by Michael Douglas in the upcoming ‘Fatal Attraction’ series.

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John) will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Kevin J. Hynes, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey will also executive produce.

“Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage,” Nicole Clemens, president of original scripted series at Paramount+, said in a statement. “He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We’re thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

Everett Collection Glenn Close and Michael Douglas in 1987’s ‘Fatal Attraction’

Jackson currently stars in the Peacock true-crime miniseries Dr. Death as Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a charismatic neurosurgeon convicted in 2017 for gross malpractice that resulted in disability and death of his patients. The role garnered him a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television. He recently starred in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, Netflix’s When They See Us, and Showtime’s The Affair.

