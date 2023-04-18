Joshua Jackson says he and Jodie Turner-Smith would have had a ‘torrid affair’ if they’d met ‘5 years earlier’

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson in 2023.Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Joshua Jackson said he’d have had a “torrid affair” with wife Jodie Turner-Smith if they’d met “five years earlier.”

“I was just not ready. I didn’t think I ever wanted to get married,” Jackson said of settling down.

The “Dawson’s Creek” actor and Turner-Smith met in 2018 and got married in 2019.

Joshua Jackson revealed in a new interview that if he had met wife Jodie Turner-Smith just a few years earlier, the two likely would have had a passionate affair but might not have gotten married.

When the Sunday Times’ Scarlett Russell asked Jackson what caused him to settle down with the “Queen & Slim” star, Jackson said his age played a part in the decision.

“Partially it’s age. I’m old enough to be able to do this,” Jackson said. “Partially it’s about finding somebody in the right moment of life.”

“If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready. I didn’t think I ever wanted to get married,” he added.

Jackson went on to say that both he and Turner-Smith initially pretended as though their relationship was “casual” after they met in 2018.

“Except that we’d spend every moment together and find reasons to be in other cities together at the same time,” he explained.

Before his marriage to Turner-Smith, Jackson was in a relationship with “Inglourious Basterds” star Diane Kruger from 2006 to 2016. The pair split amicably after 10 years together, and Kruger went on to welcome a daughter with “The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus in 2018. Kruger and Reedus became engaged in 2021.

Jackson and Turner-Smith tied the knot in 2019, after Turner-Smith proposed to the “Dawson’s Creek” star during a vacation in Nicaragua. They later welcomed a daughter, Janie, in April 2020.

Jackson told the Times that he was overjoyed about being a parent with Turner-Smith.

“It is impossible for me to look into the face of my child without feeling love for my wife,” he said.

Read the original article on Insider