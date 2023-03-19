Josh Williams NASCAR

HAMPTON, Ga. — Josh Williams parked his car at the start/finish line and walked away from the vehicle after he was ordered by series officials off the track during Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

NASCAR called for Williams, team owner Mario Gosselin and crew chief Bryan Berry to the series hauler to meet with officials.

Williams’ car was damaged in a three-car crash that brought out the caution on Lap 28. Williams’ team taped the damage but debris from the car brought out the caution on Lap 32. NASCAR ordered Williams to the garage and out of the race.

Section 8.9.A of the Xfinity Series Rule Book gives NASCAR the power to order a car out of an event. The rule states:

“A NASCAR Supervisory Official may direct a Competitor to cease Competition, to leave the racing premises, or to bring the vehicle to the pit road and/or garage area for a specified number of lap(s) and/or a specified time penalty, for the balance of Practice, Qualifying, Qualifying Race, Race, or future NASCAR Races, if it is necessary to do so to promote the orderly conduct of the NASCAR Event(s). Such a directive will be given only in extraordinary circumstances, as determined by the NASCAR Supervisory Official(s). It will not be deemed or construed to be a disqualification, suspension, or other “penalty” within the meaning of Section 10 Violations and Disciplinary Action and is not appealable under that Section.”

Josh Williams parks car at start/finish line after being ordered out of race originally appeared on NBCSports.com