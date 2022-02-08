Josh Richardson on Lakers’ radar?

The Lakers are the latest team to have been linked to Boston’s efforts to trade Josh Richardson.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Josh Richardson @J_Rich1

Is this a good D1 seasons record .?? pic.twitter.com/gWoUJdYDr4 – 5:37 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Example of how single-game plus/minus is kind of broken:

Josh Richardson played one of his worst games of the season. 0-for-8 overall and 0-for-6 from three.

He finished as a +26. – 8:26 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Marcus Smart revving up all the #Celtics fans here in Orlando waiving a towel above his head. Meanwhile, Josh Richardson inside the huddle telling the young guys to lock in and hold on to this lead. – 8:10 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Moe Wagner and Josh Richardson are one more collision from throwing hands. They are really getting into it with each other. – 7:50 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Posted yesterday:

— Money a major factor at deadline as teams fight to get under luxury tax and get $13 million

— Clubs interested in Josh Richardson, but Celtics love what he does

— Utah needs help, Charlotte wants in on Myles Turner

— East wide open

bit.ly/3HxbrZI – 10:28 AM

What is clear is that there is a specific need for another plus-perimeter defender, whether that be a forward or a guard. In that realm, one possible trade target could be Josh Richardson, the shooting guard from the Boston Celtics. League sources indicate he’s available. Theoretically, he is not out of Utah’s price range. -via The Athletic / February 7, 2022

In other Celtics discussions, Boston continues searching for landing spots for point guard Dennis Schroder and wing Josh Richardson. A framework of Schroder to Chicago for Troy Brown Jr. and a second-round pick has circulated around the league, while the Jazz have been consistently mentioned as a possible destination for Richardson. -via Bleacher Report / February 2, 2022

Boston explored a deal that would send Josh Richardson and one of either Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith to Minnesota for Malik Beasley, but Minnesota was not interested at the time as they sought to maintain flexibility for bigger moves at the deadline, sources told both myself and The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski. -via The Athletic / February 2, 2022