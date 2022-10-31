Josh Reynolds drops key pass; T.J. Hockenson helps trade value

Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions’ 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at Ford Field:

Stock up

K Michael Badgley

It’s only two games, but Badgley looks like a temporary fix to the Lions’ season-long kicking woes. He made field goals of 42 and 26 yards Sunday and is 8-for-8 on field goals this season (including a 4-for-4 performance with the Chicago Bears in Week 4). Badgley does not handle kickoffs, so he might be the long-term answer in Detroit. But he’s kicked well enough to stabilize a position was an issue the first five weeks of the season.

Detroit Lions place kicker Michael Badgley (17) attempts a field goal against Miami Dolphins during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

RB Jamaal Williams

Williams had a nice bounce-back game after losing a fumble on the goal line last week against the Dallas Cowboys. He led the Lions with 10 carries and 53 yards rushing and scored his seventh and eighth rushing touchdowns of the season. Williams has been one of the most effective goal line backs in the NFL this season and his eight TDs are the most ever by a Lion through seven games.

TE T.J. Hockenson

Hockenson had a team-high 80 yards receiving on three catches Sunday as Jared Goff spread the ball around to 10 different receivers (including himself). He did not have a huge target share (four), but he had a nice 58-yard catch-and-run in the first half. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, and the Lions have not fielded any calls on Hockenson yet. But if there’s a playoff-caliber team out there in need of a tight end, Hockenson reminded everyone the type of weapon he can be.

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) walks back into the tunnel after the Lions lost, 31-27, to the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

Stock down

WR Josh Reynolds

Reynolds has been one of the Lions’ most dependable receivers this season, but he had an off day Sunday, catching just two of six passes thrown his way. Reynolds had a crucial drop on the Lions’ final offensive snap of the first half, when he let a would-be touchdown slip through his grasp, and he could not catch an errant Jared Goff pass downfield on fourth-and-1 with just under 3 minutes to play. The last catch would have been tough, but it sailed through a diving Reynolds’ hands in the end zone.

CB AJ Parker

Will Harris played in the Lions’ big nickel package Sunday, while Parker manned the role in longer down-and-distance situations. Parker, who replaced Mike Hughes as the Lions’ starting nickel earlier this month, gave up a 9-yard catch to Jaylen Waddle on fourth-and-3 early in the game and got beat on a stutter-and-go for Waddle’s second TD. Lions coach Dan Campbell said Jerry Jacobs could crack the cornerback rotation going forward. Jacobs took some slot reps in practice last week and his physical presence would be welcome in the secondary.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) tries to make a catch against Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (28) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

Aaron Glenn

The Lions seemed to be headed the right direction defensively after solid showings against the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys, only to lay an egg Sunday when they gave up nearly 500 yards of offense, did not force a punt until the fourth quarter and struggled to get off the field on fourth downs. Glenn’s troops were playing shorthanded, with two backups starting at safety and four rookies on the field most of the day. But the Lions’ defense has been one of the worst in the NFL for a season and a half now and Glenn shares in a large part of the blame.

