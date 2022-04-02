Josh Naylor to begin season on IL

Cleveland’s Josh Naylor watches his two-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Albert Alzolay during the fifth inning Monday, June 21, 2021, in Chicago. Bobby Bradley also scored on the homer. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Guardians’ 2022 Opening Day roster has been set.

Manager Terry Francona on Saturday announced a series of roster decisions. Outfielder Josh Naylor, reliever James Karinchak and catcher Luke Maile will all open the season on the injured list.

Naylor has been working his way back from an extensive ankle surgery that ended his 2021 season, the result of a brutal on-field collision in Minnesota.

“We spent a bunch of time with Naylor,” Francona said. “And the hope is that it’s short. But we tried to explain to him that … because he felt like he’s letting people down. I tried to remind him that that’s the farther thing from what it could be. This kid worked his ass off. To put himself in the position that he did is pretty remarkable. We’d just like to be able to watch him play another handful of games where the environment can be controlled.”

Naylor will begin the season with Triple-A Columbus. Karinchak and Maile will remain in Columbus, as both are progressing well in their respective rehabs.

Outfielder Steven Kwan, left-handed pitcher Konnor Pilkington and catcher Bryan Lavastida, all prospects, will make the Opening Day roster.

The team will carry 14 pitchers and 14 position players to open the season. Teams are allotted 28-man rosters through May 1, when the active rosters must be trimmed to 26 players.

Shane Bieber will take the mound on Opening Day. Zach Plesac, Cal Quantrill and Aaron Civale will follow him in Games 2-4, in order. Triston McKenzie will most likely mix in somewhere and eventually shift to the rotation.

The Opening Day bullpen will be comprised of Emmanuel Clase, who reportedly agreed to a five-year extension with the Guardians on Saturday, Bryan Shaw, Nick Sandlin, Anthony Gose, Trevor Stephan, Sam Hentges, Eli Morgan, Konnor Pilkington and Logan Allen.

Austin Hedges will act as the starting catcher with Lavastida as the backup until Maile can return from the injured list.

Jose Ramirez, Andres Gimenez, Bobby Bradley and Amed Rosario all have their spots, with Rosario possibly seeing more time in left field. Yu Chang, Owen Miller and Ernie Clement will all make the Opening Day roster as well. If Rosario does shift to left field, Chang and Miller, especially, could see time at second base while Gimenez slides over to shortstop.

Myles Straw, Kwan, Franmil Reyes (likely remaining the everyday designated hitter), Oscar Mercado and Bradley Zimmer round out the roster on the position players’ side.

Kwan impressed this spring enough to earn a roster spot. Kwan, Zimmer, Mercado and possibly Rosario will see time in the two corner outfield spots with Straw secured in center field.

‘[Kwan] is kind of a throwback in that he puts the ball in play in an age when maybe there’s a lot of swing-and-miss,” Francona said earlier this spring. “He uses the whole field. You’ll see as he grows into his comfort zone, you’ll see him not necessarily hit home runs, but drive the ball more. Once he accumulates some at-bats and he gets some confidence, you’ll start to see him hit the ball in the gap more.”

