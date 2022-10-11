Josh Heupel’s Tennessee revival & what’s next for Matt Rhule?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a full show today. Tennessee has been surging under Josh Heupel’s leadership, while Matt Rhule has his choice of jobs in college football after being fired by the Carolina Panthers. Elsewhere in college football, Michigan and Penn State are going head to head this weekend in the Big House & Syracuse’s potential is evaluated. Closing out the show, there is a conspiracy with fat bear week & the People’s Court returns with a couple major cases.
2:36 Fat Bear Week ballot scandal
8:01 Josh Heupel’s Tennessee revival
18:40 The new University of Tennessee anthem
23:11 Matt Rhule joins the coaching carousel
34:00 Marcus Freeman converts to winning
33:37 Michigan – Penn State
42:38 Jaylon Daniels injury update
44:25 Is Syracuse Good?
58:10 The People’s Court
Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB
Follow Dan @DanWetzel
Follow Pat @ByPatForde
Follow Ross @RossDellenger
Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts