Josh Hawley responds to video-turned-meme of him running away from a pro-Trump mob on January 6 saying he won’t run from feud with ‘liberals’

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from MissouriEvelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP

Sen. Josh Hawley raised his fist in solidarity with Capitol rioters on January 6, 2021.

On Thursday, the January 6 committee showed footage of Hawley running away from the crowd.

On Friday, Hawley said he wouldn’t “run away” from a fight with “liberals” during a TPUSA speech.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said he won’t “run away” from his feud with liberals a day after the January 6 committee presented a video of him running away from a pro-Trump crowd during the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

“And I just want to say to all of those liberals out there and the liberal media, just in case you haven’t gotten the message yet, I do not regret it,” Hawley said during a speech at Turning Point USA’s conference in Florida on Friday. “And I am not backing down. I’m not gonna apologize, I’m not gonna cower, I’m not gonna run from you.”

Hawley was referencing being called a “traitor” for pushing for “election integrity” last year, referencing his “objection” to certifying the election last year.

Hawley’s remarks come in contrast to footage played the night before by the January 6 committee showing the Missouri senator fleeing a Trump crowd on the day of the riot. The footage ricocheted across social media and quickly became a meme making fun of the senator.

The committee pointed out the irony in the video since Hawley was seen earlier riling up the crowd and raising his fist to protesters in solidarity.

“Senator Josh Hawley also had to flee,” said Rep. Elaine Luria, a Virginia Democrat, who is helping lead Thursday’s hearing. “Earlier that afternoon before the joint session started he walked across the East Front of the Capitol, as you can see in this photo, he raised his fist in solidarity with the protesters already amassing at the security gates.”

Hawley has previously defended his actions on January 6.

