Josh Hartnett Joins Christopher Nolan’s Next Film ‘Oppenheimer’

EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Nolan continues to add stars to an ever-growing ensemble for his next film, Oppenheimer, as sources say Josh Hartnett has signed on to join the cast of the Universal tentpole. He joins an A-list cast already includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Cillian Murphy, who is set to star in the title role as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who ran the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb. The film will bow on July 21, 2023, a slot typically saved for Nolan films in the past. It’s also roughly two weeks before the anniversary of the dropping of the bomb on Hiroshima. Details behind who Hartnett will be playing are unknown at this time.

Universal had no comment.

Universal will distribute Oppenheimer theatrically worldwide and release the film in North America. Nolan will also be producing along with Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

Hartnett joining the cast is a full circle moment for both him and Nolan going all the way back to when Nolan was interested in him playing Bruce Wayne before ultimately tapping Christian Bale for the job in Batman Begins. Cleary the Oscar-nominated director appreciated Harnett’s work following strong turns in films Black Hawk Down and Pearl Harbor and nearly two decadex later the two finally find themselves working with each other.

Hartnett, the Black Hawk Down and Pearl Harbor star, had a busy 2021 that included the Guy Ritchie action pic Wrath of Man. He can be seen next reuniting with Ritchie on Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre and also has the Sky TV series The Fear Index.

He is repped by Management 360.

