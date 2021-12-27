Josh Giddey joined Westbrook in Thunder history after 11 assist night

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey on Sunday produced his sixth double-double of the season, but it was a feat that hasn’t been accomplished in 50 years.

Giddey went scoreless in 27 minutes of work in a 117-112 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans but managed to dish out 10 assists and haul in 10 rebounds. He missed all eight shot attempts from the field, including two from 3-point range.

The final state line by Giddey was just the second time in NBA history that a player recorded a double-double with no points. He became the first player to achieve that feat since Norm Van Lier did so with the Cincinnati Royals in 1971.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault thought Giddey was still productive, despite finishing without scoring.

Through the ups and downs of an 82-game, competitive experience, you’ve gotta be able to find some consistency and tap into the things that you can rely on every night and you can control every night and I thought he controlled what he can control. I think he was frustrated with the shooting, and who can blame him, but I think at some point you just gotta move past it and lose yourself in the game and I thought his last stretch when he went in there, he did a nice job to help us close that out.

Despite going scoreless, Giddey still managed to make an impact on the game and help get his teammates involved. He has emerged as a strong floor general this season with the Thunder and that was on display as OKC has now won four out of its last five games.

With the double-double, Giddey now ranks second among all rookies in that category, trailing only Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is a threat to have a double-double each night he steps onto the court and seems like a strong candidate to eventually have a triple-double.

