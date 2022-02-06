Could Michigan football hire a new offensive coordinator from within?

Sunday brought some surprises to those outside Schembechler Hall, when Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis departed, taking the same role with Mario Cristobal’s Miami.

But those inside Michigan football likely weren’t surprised at all, if what ESPN is saying is true.

According to Tom VanHaaren, Gattis sent a text to some of his players upon his departure, noting that he doesn’t feel appreciated by the Michigan football administration. This comes on the heels of Jim Harbaugh expecting to get the Minnesota Vikings job but ultimately staying in Ann Arbor, and Gattis’ candidacy to replace him. Some reports indicated that it was Mike Hart who could have been the successor rather than Gattis.

Regardless, this gives a little insight as to why Gattis made a lateral move. But even then, it certainly doesn’t share the whole story.

