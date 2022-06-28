Josh Gad Signs With CAA – Deadline

Josh Gad Signs With CAA – The Hamden Journal

Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Josh Gad has signed with CAA. Gad is best known for voicing Olaf in the Frozen franchise, for which he won a Grammy; his Tony Award-nominated role as Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Broadway musical The Book Mormon and his performance as LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

His other well known credits include Murder on the Orient Express, The Wedding Ringer and Marshall.

In television, Gad played a fictionalized version of himself on FX’s The Comedians, opposite Billy Crystal. He currently stars in both Armando Iannucci’s HBO series Avenue 5 and the Apple TV+ animated series Central Park, which he co-created with Loren Bouchard.

He currently stars in the Peacock series Wolf Like Me, opposite Isla Fisher, which has been renewed for a second season and begins production in July.

During the pandemic, when people were encouraged to practice social distancing, Gad launched the YouTube series Reunited Apart, which reunites – via video conferencing – the casts of several popular movies and movie series, including Back to the Future and Lord of the Rings. The ongoing series encourages viewers to support non-profit organizations such as Dig Deep, Project Hope, and No Kid Hungry.

He continues to be represented by attorney PJ Shapiro at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole, Sugar23, and Imprint PR.