Josh Friedman Set As New Screenwriter For Marvel Movie – The Hamden Journal

Josh Friedman has taken over screenwriting duties on Marvel’s new Fantastic Four movie from Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, The Hamden Journal can confirm.

Today’s screenwriter shakeup is one of a few to take place recently on high-profile industry properties, on the heels of Steven Knight’s takeover as writer of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Star Wars movie and Beef creator Lee Sung Jin’s introduction to Marvel’s Thunderbolts.

Details as to the plot of the new Fantastic Four film are under wraps. But WandaVision’s Matt Shakman remains aboard as director of the pic which opens Phase 6 of the MCU on February 14, 2025. And Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will produce.

News of Friedman’s boarding of Fantastic Four was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

