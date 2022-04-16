Josh Brolin Reflects On Almost Playing Batman & Losing Out To Ben Affleck – The Hamden Journal

Josh Brolin has revealed he almost was cast as Batman in Zack Snyder’s superhero films and shares his reaction to losing out to Ben Affleck, who portrayed the caped crusader in Snyder’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League follow-up.

“It would have been the older, the more raspy, for lack of a better word,” Brolin said on MTV’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, describing how he would have approached the character.

Brolin said the idea “was interesting” to him, but as for Snyder’s eventual choice, “That was his decision, that wasn’t my decision.”

“Honestly, that would have been a fun deal,” Brolin added. “And maybe I’ll do it when I’m 80.”

Brolin was recently was seen on the big screen in Dune and is currently in pre-production on Dune: Part Two. He recently appeared at The Hamden Journal’s Contenders TV to talk about his role in Prime Video’s Outer Range supernatural Western series, which he also executive produces. He’s also an executive producer on George and Tammy, an upcoming country music drama series co-produced by Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network.

Affleck is set to appear again as Batman in Warner Bros. upcoming The Flash.